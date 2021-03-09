Muhyiddin’s visit to spur Riyadh-KL ties to new heights, says Saudi foreign minister

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud welcomes Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the King Khalid International Airport March 8, 2021. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud believes Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s official visit to this kingdom will push forward Riyadh-Kuala Lumpur ties to new heights and a promising future.

“It is important that we have a strong bilateral relationship that can serve the interest of both countries, and also the Muslim world as a whole,” he told Malaysian media at his ministry here today.

Prince Faisal said the visit will provide a burst of energy to this relationship.

Muhyiddin is on a four-day official visit to this country that began on Saturday.

Prince Faisal said both countries wanted to establish a high-level strategic committee that would help institutionalise the cooperation, rather than relying on ad-hoc modes of collaboration between both nations.

“We now have a firmly established institutional process that will deliver results for both countries, and make sure we follow up on the opportunities,” he said.

He said there are a lot of opportunities to be pursued by the two countries such as investment, joint commission, education and scientific development.

This mechanism, he said, will help both nations follow up on agreements and discussions and continue having strong momentum in bilateral ties.

On the memoranda of understandings (MoUs) to be inked between the two countries tomorrow, Prince Faisal said they include the ‘Mecca Road Service’ which would make it easier for hajj pilgrims from Malaysia to visit the kingdom by clearing Saudi passport control in Malaysia.

The Saudi foreign minister also touched on the roles both countries could play in helping the Muslim ummah, and also with combating Islamophobia.

“We are very challenged in the world today by all forms of discrimination, of hate and misunderstanding. One of those targets are Muslims,” he said.

He said both countries could help the global community to understand that Islam is really a force for good, and a force for peace.

“Malaysia has been a leader in this because Malaysia is a beacon of tolerance and of moderate Islam. And this is the same case with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

”We can help reinforce the message that the Muslim ummah is united for peace and progress and that we are ready to cooperate with all faiths and all people,” he said. — Bernama