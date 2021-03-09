Missing disabled man found safe in Yong Peng oil palm plantation

Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Station chief Othman Mohd Baher said the victim, Low Teck Moh, 57, was found in a weak condition by the rescue team at 3.28pm, March 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, March 9 — A man with disability (PwP) who was reported missing on Saturday, was found safe in an oil palm plantation in Jalan Paloh, Yong Peng, near here, this afternoon.

Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Station chief Othman Mohd Baher said the victim, Low Teck Moh, 57, was found in a weak condition by the rescue team at 3.28pm.

He said the victim had wandered about two kilometres from the area where he was reported missing and was sent to Yong Peng Health Clinic in an ambulance for treatment.

The rescue operation which was completed at 4.45pm today was also assisted by the Fire and Rescue stations of Kluang, Renggam, Penggaram, Batu Pahat, Rengit and Ayer Hitam, apart from a Fire and Rescue K9 Detection Unit from, police personnel and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

On Sunday morning, the fire and rescue department received a distress call about the disappearance of a deaf-mute person in a 40-acre oil palm plantation. — Bernama