Just a courtesy call on Johor MB, no political discussion, says PAS deputy president

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaking to reporters during his visit to Sungai Kim Kim in Johor, March 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — It was just a courtesy call on the Johor Mentri Besar, with no political issues discussed, said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man on his meeting with Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad, here, today.

He said his courtesy call on Hasni, who is also Benut assemblyman, was in conjunction with his official visit to Johor in his capacity as the Environment and Water Minister.

“We did not discuss politics including the distribution of seats for the 15th General Election,” Tuan Ibrahim told reporters when asked on the meeting with Hasni after visiting Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang, here.

He said among the matters discussed with Hasni was the ministry’s responsibilities and management of the sewerage system in areas under the jurisdiction of the Johor Baru City Council and Pasir Gudang City Council.

“Also discussed were reminders (to the public) on open burning as this is the hot season while Johor has peat soil areas which are sensitive to open burning. So, we hope all quarters will take immediate action against open burning,” he added.

This morning, Hasni who is also Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, uploaded photos of his meeting with Tuan Ibrahim onto his Facebook page, which raised questions among various quarters in view of the current political situation. — Bernama