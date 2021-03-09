Govt allows domestic tourism travel between RMCO states from tomorrow, but restrictions apply

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said such travel organised by government-registered tour agencies must first obtain prior approval from the police before they can proceed, and that travelling in a personal capacity is prohibited. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Domestic tourism travel between states under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) will be allowed effective tomorrow, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

However, Ismail Sabri said such travel organised by government-registered tour agencies must first obtain prior approval from the police before they can proceed, and that travelling in a personal capacity is prohibited.

He also emphasised that travel from states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to RMCO-imposed states and vice versa was prohibited.

“The National Security Council (NSC) technical meeting after conducting risk assessments with government agencies involved, including recommendations from the Health Ministry, has agreed to allow a domestic tourism travel bubble between RMCO states with the following conditions.

“The permitted conditions are that such travel must utilise the services offered by tour agencies registered with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac).

“Travel between states must only use tour vehicles registered with Motac as well. The use of private vehicles is not allowed,” he said this evening during his security briefing.

If organised tours are required to cross a state under CMCO on their way to another state under RMCO, Ismail Sabri said there are to be no stops until they reach their intended destination.

