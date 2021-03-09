Amendments to check reckless driving among Transport Ministry’s biggest feats since Perikatan took over, says minister

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that among the other successes achieved by MOT over the past year were the signing of the RTS Link project agreement, My30 Unlimited Travel Pass, the ECRL Project and financial assistance incentives for drivers through the Prihatin package. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — The gazetting of the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 which came into effect on October 23 is one of the biggest achievements of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) during Perikatan Nasional government’s year-long administration.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said several fatal accidents due to drunk drivers triggered the push for the amendment of the bill, especially Sections 41 to 45 to impose stricter punishment for dangerous driving, or driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“We had consultations with a total of 345,021 people participating online, and 94 per cent agreed to amend Act 333.

“I then continued to ask my officers, within the first 100 days (of the PN administration) to present a memorandum to the cabinet to be brought to Parliament,” he said in an interview on MOT’s one year Malaysia Prihatin achievements recently.

Wee said despite pressure and opposition from certain quarters, who claimed that the new punishment was too heavy, the amendment has now been well received by the community.

Among others, it involves the amendment of Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) which involves the offence of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, punishable by imprisonment for five to 10 years with a fine of RM20,000 to RM50,000.

Wee said that among the other successes achieved by MOT over the past year were the signing of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project agreement, My30 Unlimited Travel Pass, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Project and financial assistance incentives for drivers through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin).

“Transportation industry is a dynamic sector and we can’t delay or sit on an issue until 2021, and so we act fast and that is one of our big successes (MOT),” he explained.

On the signing of the RTS Link agreement in July last year, Wee said it was a very important project for Johor residents who commute to work to Singapore as this will be able to reduce congestion at the Johor Causeway.

He said after overcoming several challenges, including time constraints following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), the agreement was finally inked with the project expected to be completed in 2026.

“I am impressed because it is a project that involves two countries and in terms of negotiations, it was finalised in a relatively short period of time,” Wee said.

The RTS Link, which includes the construction of a four-kilometre route linking Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands in Singapore, is expected to cost RM3.7 billion covering specifications agreed by Malaysia and Singapore.

In addition, Wee said MOT also focused on easing the burden of the people affected by Covid-19, among others through the introduction of the My30 pass which offers unlimited travel for 30 days for all Rapid rail and bus networks, and this has benefited almost a million public transport users.

Also, a total of 116,233 e-hailing, taxi and tour bus drivers received one-off assistance of RM500 and RM600 respectively through Prihatin.

“As for the Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (Permai) assistance package, a total of 110,000 drivers of taxis, rental cars, e-hailing services and tour buses received one-off assistance of RM500 involving an allocation of RM15 billion,” he said.

Other achievements include the establishment of the National Rail Centre of Excellence which targets the country’s rail industry to become a strong and sustainable business sector by 2030, and the launch of three new Civil Aviation Directive (CAD) guidelines for Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) or high-risk flights effective March 1, Wee said. — Bernama