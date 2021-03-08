Wisma Putra: Malaysia committed to strengthening cooperation with other Commonwealth countries

This year’s Commonwealth Day is celebrated on March 8, when Malaysia joins 53 other Commonwealth nations to celebrate their common bond and contribution to the creation of a harmonious global environment. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysia is committed to working together with other Commonwealth countries by strengthening cooperation in several priority areas.

Wisma Putra, in a Commonwealth Day 2021 message today, said the priority areas consisted of promoting good governance, addressing the social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainable development, environmental issues, youth, education, and empowerment of women.

“The unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, which has swept through the world, has profoundly altered the way in which every individual and organisation operates and functions.

“As the pandemic continues to challenge all Commonwealth countries, Malaysia remains hopeful that the Commonwealth will emerge stronger in fighting the pandemic, through innovative partnerships and new approaches to protect the well-being of the people, especially those who are at risk,” it said.

This year’s Commonwealth Day is celebrated on March 8, when Malaysia joins 53 other Commonwealth nations to celebrate their common bond and contribution to the creation of a harmonious global environment.

Apart from that, Wisma Putra said this year’s Commonwealth Day coincides with International Women’s Day, which provided a special opportunity for the nations to recognise women leaders across the Commonwealth, who have contributed positively to sustainable development and in building resilient societies.

This year, the Republic of Rwanda will be hosting the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in June, in Kigali, themed ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’.

“Malaysia looks forward to the upcoming CHOGM 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda, and reaffirms its commitment to the various initiatives towards achieving global peace and shared prosperity,” said Wisma Putra. — Bernama