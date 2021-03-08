Perak awaiting reply from AGC on application to hold State Legislative Assembly, says Speaker

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid speaks to the press during the International Women’s Day Seminar 2021 at the Ipoh International Convention Centre March 8, 2021 — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 8 — Perak is waiting for a reply from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on the application to hold the State Legislative Assembly sitting in the near future.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid said the state Legal Advisor had referred to the AGC seeking views on the matter.

“We are still waiting and have yet to be informed whether it can be implemented or otherwise. Insya-Allah in the near future we will hear the views, and then we will consider (next course of action).

“Besides, I will have discussions with the Perak Mentri Besar and with all parties in the Perak state legislative assembly, regardless whether they are from the government or the opposition,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the International Women’s Day 2021 Seminar at the Ipoh Convention Centre today which was also attended by Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

Mohamad Zahir said he had received many suggestions through discussions held, such as holding a conference or meeting among state assemblymen, but it was subject to the views of the state Legal Advisor and the AGC.

“It is a good practice which offers space for assemblymen to ask questions and for the government to provide answers so that the people’s problems can continue to be officially presented and resolved.

“However, it is subject to the advice and views of the state Legal Advisor and the AGC,” he explained, adding that the Perak state assembly should convene no later than this June after the last sitting was held in December.

On February 24, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed the view that Parliament could sit during the emergency period on a date deemed as appropriate by His Majesty, based on the advice of the prime minister.

Earlier in the event, a total of 250 women participants from various government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) attended the one-day seminar, themed ‘Women in Leadership’. — Bernama