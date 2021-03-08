Nearly 5,200 frontliners in Penang vaccinated against Covid-19 as at March 7, says Kon Yeow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press at a press conference here in Komtar, George Town March 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — A total of 5,172 frontliners in Penang have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as at March 7, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said currently only the frontliners will be vaccinated under phase one of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

He said the vaccination schedule is on schedule as he believed that phase two and phase three will be rolled out by May or June.

The Penang lawmaker said there was no complaints or reports of queue jumping for the vaccination in Penang.

“So far, in Penang, a total 113,672 people have registered for the vaccine,” he said.

He said the state’s aim is to vaccinate 1.3 million people in Penang to be able to create herd immunity within the state.

He said nationally, the number of people registering for the vaccination , at about three million, is considered low but attributed this to people waiting to register later.

“I believe that the number of registration will increase as we near the dates for the second and third phase of the vaccination programme,” he said.

He called on the public not to wait anymore but to register now so that they can get an early date to be vaccinated.

He said now that there are two other ways to register for the vaccination, through the website and through the phone other than MySejahtera, more might be coming forward to register.

“As more channels are made available for the people to register, I believe more will come forward to register as not everyone has access to MySejahtera,” he said.

When asked about his personal experience with the vaccination, Chow said he did not suffer after side effects after receiving the vaccination on February 27.

Chow said there was a slight soreness on the injection site in the 36 hours after receiving the vaccine but after that, he did not experience any other side effects.

“I believe many others who were vaccinated experienced the same thing,” he said.

He said his second dose of the vaccine will be administered 21 days after the first dose.