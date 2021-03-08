Environment minister says probing black patches found in Sungai Kim Kim

Fire and Rescue Department personnel take water samples from the site of a chemical dump in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang March 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KLUANG, March 8 — The Environment and Water Ministry (Kasa) has instructed the related departments including the Environment Department (DoE) to investigate the black patches claimed to have been polluting Sungai Kim Kim lately.

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said water samples have been taken and drones have been deployed to monitor the affected river stretch to identify the source of the black patches.

“We do not want a recurrence of the toxic waste dumping incident so as soon as we received the report yesterday, DoE officers were instructed to visit the site at Sungai Kim Kim this morning.

“We hope the Sungai Kim Kim incident will serve as a lesson (to all) and I wish to reiterate that the ministry will not compromise in enforcing the law against anyone when it comes to pollution issues.

“We will also take stern action against any factory that releases their industrial wastes into rivers causing water pollution,” he told reporters at Dewan Muafakat Simpang Renggam, here, today.

Tuan Ibrahim was commenting on a news report over claims by residents of Kampung Bukit Pulai, Pasir Gudang that black patches have been detected in the river.

Meanwhile he said the results of the water samples are expected to be in by today or tomorrow.

Yesterday marked the second anniversary of the toxic dumping tragedy, which had affected thousands of schoolchildren and the community in Pasir Gudang.

On March 7, 2019, several students and teachers experienced nausea, dizziness and vomiting after they were believed to have inhaled toxic fumes caused by chemicals dumped into Sungai Kim Kim.

The pollution resulted in the temporary closure of 111 schools in the Pasir Gudang area, affecting several industries and the lives of the community in the area for about two weeks. — Bernama



