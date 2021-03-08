EMCO at Felda Jengka 1, 2, 7 and Felda Ulu Jempol ends today, says Ismail Sabri

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The implementation of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Felda Jengka 1, 2, 7 and Felda Ulu Jempol in Maran, Pahang was lifted today earlier than schedule on March 15.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made based on risk evaluation carried out with various agencies in the movement control order (MCO) Technical Committee and on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH).

“To date, MOH has conducted 471 screening tests and from the total only one positive case was reported involving the locality.

“MOH detected the positive case in Felda Ulu Jempol and all close contacts, target groups in the community have been identified with samples taken and isolated,” he said in a statement on Conditional MCO (CMCO) and Recovery MCO (RMCO) today.

Meanwhile, he said 517 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) with 513 compounds issued while four were remanded.

Among the offences recorded were failure to comply with physical distancing (202), failure to provide facility to record customer details (95), not wearing face mask (66), entertainment centre activities and illegal interstate travel 64 violations, premises operating beyond permitted hours (18), coming out of the house without reasonable cause (one) and other offences (seven).

In this regard, Ismail Sabri said 33 illegal immigrants were detained while four vehicles were confiscated in Op Benteng yesterday.

On mandatory quarantine, he said 983 individuals arrived at all international checkpoints yesterday and all were quarantined at various stations nationwide.

“Since July 24, 2020, cumulatively 140,154 individuals had returned home and all of them were placed in 80 hotels and public training institutes as well as private institutes of learning throughout the country.

“From the total, 7,477 individuals were still under quarantine and 131,774 people were allowed to go home while 903 more were taken hospitals,” he said. — Bernama