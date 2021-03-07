Dr Mahathir gives thumbs up after taking Covid-19 vaccine

Dr Mahathir gets his temperature tested after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Dispensing Centre at the Langkawi Sports Complex March 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, March 7 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali received their first Covid-19 vaccine jab here today, and the former prime minister immediately urged the people to sign up for the immunisation programme.

Dr Mahathir, 95, was administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Kuah Health Clinic matron Rosmini Che Lah while Dr Siti Hasmah was given her jab by the clinic’s head nurse Siti Hamizah Masdar at the Vaccine Dispensing Centre at the Langkawi Sports Complex.

Dr Mahathir said he did not feel any side effects after being vaccinated.

“I did not feel anything at all and the injection was over in less than a minute. I did not feel any headache, and I hope all Malaysians will get vaccinated in order for us to fight Covid-19. This vaccine will give us protection,” he told reporters after receiving the vaccine.

He said the people should not have any doubt about the vaccination as the vaccine has been proven safe and effective.

“I heard some people lack confidence in the vaccine and believe that it can cause other diseases; That’s totally not true. In the US more than 20 million people have been vaccinated we have not heard of people facing problems after getting their jabs. Even the elderly could be comfortably administered the vaccine.

“This vaccine has been tested and found effective. I feel protected from Covid-19 after getting the jab; I will feel at ease going to any place,” he added.

Dr Mahathir said the people should quickly sign up for the vaccination to help the government speed up the immunisation process to curb the spread of the virus.

Langkawi District Health Officer Dr Mansor Ismail said Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah were examined by their personal doctors before going for their jabs. — Bernama