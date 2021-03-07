Alleged bribery attempt: Sekijang MP lodges report with MACC

The MACC informed Natrah Ismail that she would need to lodge a report with the commission if she assumed it was a corrupt act.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BAHRU, March 7 — Sekijang member of parliament Natrah Ismail lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today regarding an alleged attempt by certain parties to procure her support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Natrah, who is a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) MP, lodged the report at the MACC Segamat branch office.

“Today I lodged a report with the MACC regarding an attempt to procure my support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, with the promise of the benefits I would gain in return for that support.

“The incident happened on March 3, and involved two individuals, including a ‘Datuk Seri’,” she said in a statement today.

Natrah said the report was lodged under Section 25 of the MACC Act 2009 regarding the duty to report any attempt of bribery and hoped the MACC would investigate it immediately.

Yesterday, Natrah was advised to lodge a report with the MACC following claims that there were individuals who allegedly attempted to bribe her to leave PKR.

The MACC informed Natrah that she would need to lodge a report with the commission if she assumed it was a corrupt act.

Allegations that two individuals met with Natrah and tried to bribe her to switch allegiances from PKR with an offer of RM10 million and a position had gone viral on social media previously. — Bernama