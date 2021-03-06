Wan Junaidi: High time for Bumiputera to pioneer gold mining activities

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says Bumiputera companies should pioneer gold mining activities in the country and become household names. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, March 6 ― It is high time for Bumiputera companies to pioneer gold mining activities in the country and become household names, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said for a start a company could do mining moderately and sufficient enough to cover its own needs until the production of the final product.

He also expressed his confidence in the ability of Bumiputera companies to embark in such activities and they should be given the opportunities to do so.

“Perhaps the government should introduce a new mining industry as we all know there are many Bumiputeras who are highly skilled. When there are companies (involved in this sector) then the Bumiputeras will be proud to enter the arena that was previously pioneered by others,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Makmur Gold factory, here today.

Commenting on Makmur Gold’s performance, Wan Junaidi said the company showed great potential and has been at the forefront of the gold industry in the country.

“I understand that Makmur Gold has received an offer from the Pahang government to carry out gold mining activities through cooperation with a state government subsidiary and is still in the process of discussions,” he said. ― Bernama