Nine areas in peninsula record yellow-level heat waves, reports MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Nine areas in Peninsular Malaysia have recorded yellow- or alert-level heat waves as of 5 pm today, according to data released by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).
The areas are Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Sepang, Tampin, Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah, Jasin, Tangkak and Batu Pahat.
Meanwhile, the department said it was still monitoring all areas in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama