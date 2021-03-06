MACC urges Sekijang MP to lodge report over alleged bribery attempt

MACC advised Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail to lodge a report following allegations that individuals were trying to bribe her to leave her party. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has advised Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail to lodge a report following allegations that there are individuals trying to bribe her to leave her party.

The MACC, in a statement today, said the PKR MP should come forward to lodge a report if the matter was actually considered corruption.

“The complaint is in line with Section 25 of the MACC Act 2009 regarding the duty to report bribery transactions.

“MACC is prepared to conduct an investigation into the complaint,” according to the statement.

Earlier on social media, it was claimed that two individuals met Natrah and tried to bribe her to defect from her party with an offer of RM10 million as well as the promise of a post. — Bernama