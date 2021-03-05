With new Perak MB from Umno, Zahid hopes Bagan Datuk projects will be back on track

Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi accused the former PH government of cancelling 10 development projects worth RM1.04 billion and postponing 25 others worth RM12.03 million in his parliamentary constituency during its brief 22-month rule. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — While under trial for corruption, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi managed to find time to pen a plea to current Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad to resume public development projects for Bagan Datuk.

Zahid who is Bagan Datuk MP accused the former Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of cancelling 10 development projects worth RM1.04 billion and postponing 25 others worth RM12.03 million in his parliamentary constituency during its brief 22-month rule.

“When I was the deputy prime minister, I announced several development projects in Bagan Datuk. The project, which was announced earlier before GE14, was in line with the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) programme.

“Unfortunately after the fall of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, almost all the projects were cancelled or postponed by the new government despite all being people-friendly under the provisions of the 11th Malaysia Plan,” he said in a statement.

Zahid was replying an internet user who asked for an explanation on the status of the Bagan Datuk-Lumut Highway.

He said the cancelled projects included road upgrades to Route 69 from Parit 19 in Hutan Melintang to Pekan Bagan Datuk and the construction of a multi-level interchange from FT005 to FT009 in Hutan Melintang, and the Bagan Datuk District Police Headquarters.

“That is how the 22-month-old government leaders governed the country. Full of political hatred,” he said of the previous PH government.

He also claimed the Perak mentri besar appointed when PH was in power had admitted as much in the July 23, 2019 State Assembly sitting.

Saarani’s predecessor was Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu from Bersatu who was appointed Perak MB since the PH administration and retained his post even after the Perikatan Nasional (PN) came to power and was only forced to resign after losing an Umno-led vote of no-confidence tabled against him in the state assembly last December.

Zahid said some of the projects have since been revived after the collapse of the PH government, but pointed out that it was “very slow”.

“Construction work on the four-lane road from Simpang Empat town, Hutan Melintang to Parit 19 is still ongoing, but slow. From there to Selekoh, strangely it has been canceled. Only left two lanes.

“Meanwhile, the construction of a four-lane road from Bagan Datuk town to Selekoh town will also continue with a slower construction rate.

“The bridge from Bagan Datuk town to Sejagop is expected to be completed in May. I hope it is resolved as expected. I also hope the two-lane road can be reconnected into four lanes.

“I pray the newest Perak mentri besar will take note of this matter in the interest of Bagan Datuk residents,” he added.

The Umno president is being tried for 47 charges involving millions of ringgit of Yayasan Akalbudi funds. Of the charges, 12 are for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering.