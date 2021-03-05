Mindef plans to increase admission quota of RMC students to Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the RMC students were highly suitable candidates for enrolment at UPNM, which is an institution that combines military and academic training. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) plans to increase the admission quota of Royal Military College (RMC) students to Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) to 40 per cent.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, however, said it would depend on discussions with the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

“Since UPNM is under the MOHE, we are expressing our views to MOHE to give more places to the students from RMC.

“Currently, it (quota) is 10 per cent. Maybe, it can be raised to 30 or 40 per cent, but subject to our discussions with the MOHE,” he told a media conference after his first working visit to UPNM at Perdana Camp, Sungai Besi, here, today.

He said the RMC students were highly suitable candidates for enrolment at UPNM, which is an institution that combines military and academic training.

“They are selected students. RMC is regarded as a boarding school that provides military training. (So, it is suitable),” he said.

In addition, Ismail Sabri said UPNM graduates were the preferred choice among employers due to their high level of discipline. — Bernama