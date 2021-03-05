Khairy: More frontliners to receive Covid-19 vaccine at MAEPS quarantine centre

Covid 19 vaccine immunisation programme for frontliners of low risk quarantine and treatment staff at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) March 5, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SERDANG, March 5 — The number of frontliners who will receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here, will increase next week.

Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said the Integrated PKRC 2.0 is a major Vaccination Delivery Centre (PPV) in the Klang Valley.

“We want to ensure that frontliners are given the best protection through vaccination,” he told reporters after visiting the Integrated PKRC at MAEPS, today.

He spent about 30 minutes at the facility and was given a briefing by Integrated PKRC 2.0 MAEPS director Dr Shahabuddin Ibrahim, as well as witnessed Ministry of Health (MOH) staff receiving their Covid-19 shot.

According to Dr Shahabuddin, a total of 216 frontlines have been vaccinated at the facility.

“A total of 96 people can be vaccinated in a day here and starting next week we expect the capacity to increase to 144 people a day,” he said.

He said the vaccination process for MOH staff at the facility is expected to be completed on Wednesday, before being followed by personnel from other agencies such as the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Armed Forces, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and Civil Defence Force. — Bernama