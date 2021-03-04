Umno says took grassroots views into account, weighed pros and cons before deciding to cut ties with Bersatu

Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan today said his party’s decision to quit its alliance with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was made after considering the views of members of its grassroots, and also its experience as part of the ruling government.

In a statement, the Pontian MP confirmed that the decision was reached by the Umno supreme council during a meeting on February 19, following another meeting on February 15 involving five top leaders from Umno, Bersatu and PAS where Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had urged Umno to make its stance clear.

“From early times, Umno has always held to the stand that to ensure long-lasting and effective unity in a coalition or political alliance, it must be based on honesty and sincerity, to take care of the public’s welfare.

“Thus this decision was reached after taking into consideration the grassroots views and after carefully weighing the advantages and disadvantages of being in the government while the public is faced with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ahmad Maslan.

His statement also confirmed that Umno is willing to continue its alliance with the Perikatan Nasional government until Parliament is dissolved.

Yesterday, reports emerged that the Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had sent a letter — dated February 26 — to Bersatu president, Muhyiddin, carrying news of the Umno supreme council’s decision to terminate its alliance with Bersatu.

Today, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said his party has taken note of the decision and will determine its own stance during a Bersatu supreme council meeting today.

The two former political rivals, with Bersatu formed as a splinter from Umno, had joined forces to take down the Pakatan Harapan government to form the Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.

Umno remains in the Muafakat Nasional pact with Islamist party PAS, and in Barisan Nasional with among others MCA and MIC.

Other PN members include Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Progresif Sabah and Gerakan.