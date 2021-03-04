Bersatu Supreme Council meeting to discuss ties with Umno ends after two hours

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves after chairing the Bersatu Supreme Council meeting at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who chaired a two-hour-long party Supreme Council meeting here today, said a statement will be issued on the outcome of the meeting later tonight.

Met by reporters after the meeting, the prime minister said the statement will be issued by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

The meeting held at a hotel here was to discuss cooperation between the party and Umno, its ally in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

This following a letter from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the Umno Supreme Council’s decision to cease cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Among those who were present at the meeting were Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and vice-presidents — Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, Datuk Radzi Jidin and Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

The party’s Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad and Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun were also in attendance.

Also seen were Supreme Council members including Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin. — Bernama