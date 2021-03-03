Pakatan doesn’t want corrupt people, Anwar says after two MPs quit PKR

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters after launching ‘100 Esei Seni & Sastera Era Reformasi 2008-2011’ in Shah Alam December 29, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has suggested that two MPs who recently quit his party were enticed into supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

He also accused the ruling coalition of using government bodies to exert pressure on the two MPs into switching loyalties.

“There are no problems if the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission or Inland Revenue Board wants to exercise its right and continue actions against the Opposition.

“We, too, do not want corrupt people in our coalition.

“However, the authorities should equally train their tentacles on PN to investigate if these MPs are being bought over,” he was quoted by news portal Vibes as telling reporters in Port Dickson last night.

The Opposition leader panned PN for resorting to such pressure to lure lawmakers across the political divide.

“It is very unethical,” he was quoted saying.

Malaysia does not have any anti-party hopping law though calls to enact one have gained momentum in recent months.

Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong resigned from PKR last week and declared themselves independents in support of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Anwar was also reported to have weighed in on several MPs said to be owing their taxes. News reports however did not indicate if he referred to anyone specifically.

“Pay what you owe. Paying your taxes is your obligation as a citizen. It is a form of patriotism and serving your country. If you evade taxes, you have no business serving the people,” he was quoted saying.