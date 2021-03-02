Penang govt proposes standardisation of i-Sejahtera data with Mosti’s

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said standardising data from i-Sejahtera with Mosti’s was for the good of the elderly and vulnerable groups. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — The Penang government is proposing that the state’s welfare system, i-Sejahtera’s data be standardised with that of the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said standardising data from i-Sejahtera, encompassing the elderly, single mothers, persons with disabilities, as well as anak emas, pelajar emas and ibu emas in Penang, with Mosti’s was for the good of the elderly and vulnerable groups.

He also suggested that clinics and private medical practitioners be involved in the immunisation effort, especially mobile vaccinations, where Mosti could cooperate with the Health Ministry regarding any future guidelines.

“The minister welcomed several suggestions put forth by the state government,” he said in a statement after the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Implementation Engagement Session with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar that took place virtually today.

Chow said Khairy had given his commitment to the state government’s request for equipment and financial support involving the 14 vaccination centres in five districts under phase 2 of the vaccination programme for high-risk groups and phase 3 at non-government facilities.

He said Khairy had also committed to their request regarding the involvement and needs of non-medical volunteers, including logistics and managing human resource for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme implementation. — Bernama