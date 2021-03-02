Minister moots ‘One State, One Federal Park’ concept to make Malaysia ‘Beautiful Garden Nation’ by 2030

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — The “One State, One Federal Park” concept will be adopted to ensure the government’s ‘Make Malaysia a Beautiful Garden Nation’ vision is achievable by 2030, said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said Rantau Abang in Terengganu and Tuaran in Sabah had been identified for the development of federal parks this year.

Citing the Bukit Kiara Federal park in Kuala Lumpur as an example, Zuraida said a Federal park is considered a recreational node for city dwellers as well as a centre of preservation and conservation of local biodiversity and ecology.

“We are looking for two states yearly to apply for the development of a Federal park and it would take 10 years to see each state having one of its own,” she told reporters after launching the National Landscape Day 2021 here today.

Asked about the estimated budget for each park, Zuraida said it could range to within RM112 million, similar to the Bukit Kiara Federal park in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, but this would also depend on the size and facilities offered.

“To ensure the same benefits obtained from Bukit Kiara Federal park can be enjoyed by others, the development concept of Federal parks would be structured and replicated throughout the country,” she said.

While the Federal government will be funding the parks, she said there was still a need to work together with local governments to ensure the parks are well maintained, besides also ensuring quality and effective landscape services.

Currently, only 75 out of 155 local authorities have proper landscape departments to manage the development of parks and recreational facilities, she added. — Bernama