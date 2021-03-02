IGP: Police hope MACC will share info on Macau scam, online gambling probe

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks at a press conference on MCO 2.0 in Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is hoping that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will share every information on its probe into the Macau Scam syndicate and online gambling activities.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said this was crucial to allow PDRM to take action against police officers or personnel who were found colluding with the syndicates.

Commenting on 31 policemen allegedly linked to a Macau Scam syndicate and online gambling activities, he said the case was quite complicated as it came from the MACC.

“PDRM is the second authority to investigate the case after MACC and I hope they will share all information so that the police can make the right and fair decision,” he told reporters after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic here, today.

He said those involved with the syndicate would face sacking, demotion or any other action deemed appropriate by the Police Force Commission (SPP) which would convene soon.

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid said the Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance has already completed the investigations and submitted the paper to SPP, chaired by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The IGP said the 31 police personnel were previously suspected of being involved in the Macau Scam syndicate, orchestrated by Zaidi Kanapiah, more well-known as Addy Kanna, and Goh Leong Yeong, or Alvin Goh. — Bernama