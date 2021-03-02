DOE to implement pilot project for sustainable vehicle disposal

DOE director-general Norlin Jaafar said AATF would carry out the dismantling of components, especially components containing scheduled waste from vehicles which registration had been revoked by the Ministry of Transport. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — The Department of Environment (DOE) will implement a pilot project for sustainable vehicle disposal called the Authorised Automotive Treatment Facility (AATF).

DOE director-general Norlin Jaafar said AATF would carry out the dismantling of components, especially components containing scheduled waste from vehicles which registration had been revoked by the Ministry of Transport.

“The components will be segregated for the purpose of reuse, recycle or re-acquisition and final disposal,” she said in a statement today.

Norlin said AATF was licenced by the DOE under Section 18, of the Environment Quality Act 1974, adding that the department had identified eight companies to take part in the pilot project.

She said according to the Road Transport Department (RTD), there are about 60,000 vehicles that are abandoned nationwide because of their bad conditions, in a state of disrepair due to the difficulty in getting spare parts and because vehicle owners are unaware of the disposal process.

She said abandoned vehicles contained scheduled wastes such as lead acid batteries, lithium batteries, electronic components, asbestos brake pads, used engine oil, and engine cooling fluids that need to be well managed to ensure environmental sustainability. — Bernama