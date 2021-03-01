Putrajaya urged to implement community mobilisation strategy to better educate public on Covid vaccination

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin poses for the cameras after receiving his jab during the launch of the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme in Putrajaya February 24, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — The government must implement a community mobilisation strategy so that Malaysians, both in urban and rural areas, can have access to information about the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and the importance of vaccination.

Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association (PPPKAM) president Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin said with the widespread of information, the strategy will indirectly focus on groups that still had doubts and those who really wanted the vaccine.

“The trust gap (regarding the vaccine) is widening where the government and its agencies are concerned. Confidence is being undermined among communities. We need to engage with the government, they need to implement community mobilisation.

“We hope the government, besides using existing agencies, will utilise non-governmental organisations and private entities so that the information can be delivered more quickly, because, with the help of private entities, we can double our reach,” he said on the Ruang Bicara programme aired by Bernama today.

Dr Zainal said that as Malaysia has and is procuring vaccines, the government needs to review its standard operating procedure to provide some leeway to existing restrictions, which will stimulate the country’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, geostrategy expert Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said that all MPs, both backbenchers and from the Opposition, should support efforts like the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He said this was not the time for politicking, because Malaysians’ health and the country’s economic situation must be prioritised.

“Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) needs to fully focus (on his job). MPs need to support (the programme) for the good of the country. So let’s support the PM, no matter from which party what’s important, he (Muyhiddin) can administrate without (political) interruptions,” he said. — Bernama