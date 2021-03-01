One-Year Malaysia Prihatin: Civil servants continue to support govt’s aspirations, says Cuepacs

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks at the State Forestry Department Headquarters in Meru September 30, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — In conjunction with One-Year Malaysia Prihatin, the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) has given the assurance that civil servants will always support the government’s aspirations in helping the people affected by Covid-19.

In a statement today, its president Adnan Mat said civil servants and government leaders should move together without any prejudice to ensure every policy run smoothly for the good of the people and the country.

“As Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said, civil servants and the government are inseparable because the main focus of both parties is to help the people and facilitate the economic sector.

“Cuepacs also hopes that the government will fully trust the civil servants because everything we do is for the country and the people,” he said.

He added that said since the change of government in 2018 until today, Cuepacs has seen no issues for the civil servants to hold firmly to the concept of supporting the government and working in professionalism, thus allowing the government administration to continue to run smoothly without internal problems.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the National Book Council of Malaysia (MBKM) director Mohd Khair Ngadiron said it welcome the Prime Minister’s message and aspiration on empowering the digital economy to support the economic growth of the book industry.

In line with this, he said the MBKM would organise the largest online Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) from March 19 until April 4.

He added that the book fair has received participation from 135 book companies and publishers, a 279 per cent jump from only 48 participants in last year’s event.

“The online PBAKL is MBKM’s initiative to revive the book industry’s economy, as the Covid-19 pandemic has caused book stock dumping,” he said, adding that MBKM aimed to sell at least 100,000 books this year. — Bernama