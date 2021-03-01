MACC fails in bid to forfeit RM2.7m in alleged 1MDB-linked funds belonging to Selangor Umno

The Umno logo is pictured at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today failed in its bid to forfeit RM2,738,525.08 allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds that was sealed in the account of Selangor Umno Liaison Committee.

This followed a decision by High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin in dismissing the prosecution’s application against the political body.

In the judgment, Muhammad Jamil said the applicant failed to prove the money that was sealed was proceeds from unlawful activities.

The applicant also did not challenge the accounts and statements submitted in the affidavit by the respondent and also the money, purportedly received by the political body from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, had been spent, he added.

At the proceeding, the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim, while lawyers Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican and Muzzammil Merican represented Selangor Umno.

The forfeiture application was filed by MACC under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The Selangor Umno was among 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties that the MACC had filed forfeiture suit against to recover about RM270 million in funds linked to the 1MDB that was transferred from Najib’s bank account. — Bernama