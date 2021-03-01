Investor sentiment towards Malaysia still strong despite pandemic, says PM Muhyiddin

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech at a restaurant in Shah Alam January 12, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — The country’s economy is doing well, with the bond market showing high inflows, foreign investment remaining positive and the ringgit emerging as one of the strongest currencies in South-east Asia despite the country being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the performance showed that foreign investor confidence in the Malaysian market remained strong.

He said the bond market recorded an inflow of RM23.1 billion until August 2020 and net foreign investment increased to RM6.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to RM2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

“Among the factors that support the confidence of foreign investors is the government’s efforts to engage with existing investors to understand the needs of the industry during the implementation of movement control.

“Besides that, efforts to attract additional and new investments are also constantly underway,” he said in his One-Year Malaysia Prihatin Keynote Address which was broadcast live on Monday. — Bernama