EMCO in Felda Ulu Jempol, Felda Jengka 1, 2, 7 from tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference on the development of the MCO and EMCO at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur, February 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be imposed in Felda Jengka 1, 2, and 7 as well as Felda Ulu Jempol in Maran, Pahang starting tomorrow until March 15.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the move was to facilitate the Health Ministry (MOH) carry out early detection and isolation of Covid-19 cases to ensure residents with infection risks remained in the EMCO area.

“To date, 46 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded involving a cluster in the locality,” he said in a statement on MCO development today.

Meanwhile, the government is also enforcing MCO in the district of Nabawan, Sabah from Wednesday until March 16 following a sharp rise of cases involving a cluster in the district which has high infectivity.

He said based on MOH Covid-19 situation report, there were 177 positive cases involving 15 villages in the district as at yesterday.

Ismail also announced the lifting of EMCO at Sungai Udang Prison and staff quarters in Melaka Tengah, Melaka as well as the EMCO in Kampung Sungai Maong, Kuching and Taman Univista, Kota Samarahan, Sarawak from tomorrow as scheduled.

At the Sungai Udang Prison and staff quarters, 1,701 screening tests were conducted with 388 found positive.

“MOH confirmed the remained active cases in the locality showed a falling trend as well as a halt in the spread of infection among detainees and staff.

“In Kampung Sungai Maong, 427 screenings carried out with 40 positive cases recorded and the last case was reported on Feb 23 and there were no more screening tests waiting for results, he said.

Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister said in Taman Univista, 700 screening tests were conducted with 57 positive cases recorded.

MOH confirmed the remaining active cases in in the locality showed a decreasing trend with the last cases reported on Feb 23 showing four positive cases. he said.

On the MCO Task Force Compliance Operation, he said 611 individuals were nabbed for SOP infringements with 584 of them issued compounds while 27 more were remanded yesterday.

“Among the offences recorded were not observing physical distancing 169 individuals; failure to provide facility to record customer details (122); illegal interstate and inter district travel (91); not wearing face mask (90); sports activities (40); entertainment centre activities (32); premises operating beyond permitted hours (30); leaving house without reasonable excuse (25) and other offences (12).

“In Op Benteng, 47 illegal immigrants were apprehended while one boat and eight vehicles were seized,” he said. — Bernama