Puad Zarkashi: Perikatan govt repeating Pakatan’s mistakes, not up to Umno’s expectations

Umno’s Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi (centre) that he felt the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin administration has not lived up to expectations, especially when it comes to the economy. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― Umno’s Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi has slammed the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for repeating the mistakes allegedly made by its Pakatan Harapan (PH) predecessor.

The Umno supreme council member told The Malaysian Insight that he felt the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin administration has not lived up to expectations, especially when it comes to the economy.

“The economy is getting worse with foreign direct investment (FDI) at its lowest among Asean countries,” he was quoted as saying.

“PN has also continued to sell government assets just like Pakatan Harapan. Umno’s hopes for a better administration has not materialised.”

Despite agreeing that the PN government might have done “some good things”, Puad said that the effort to stabilise the economy amid Covid-19 has not been enough.

“The economic stimulus, for instance, was not comprehensive enough as it did not include the 11th or 12th Malaysia Plan. As such, there doesn’t seem to be any long-term economic plan to address the loss of FDI and jobs ever since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The only thing they are proud of is having three ministers wait at the airport for the Covid-19 vaccine,” he reportedly said.

Puad also said that it was bizarre for PN to reject Umno’s idea of allowing Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members to withdraw RM10,000 from their accounts without any condition and implemented it later.

“Why didn’t they do it then? Is it to deny credit to Umno and waste everyone’s time by delaying it? They should have done this from the beginning,” said Puad.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Putajaya is working towards removing all conditions to receive EPF’s i-Sinar facility, following public feedback.

In the interview, Puad had made a series of criticisms against Umno, including saying that It is only a matter of time before Umno officially leaves PN, accusing its coalition partner of political dishonesty and betrayal such as during the Sabah state elections last September.

Puad also accused Bersatu president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin of making decisions without regard for Umno’s hierarchy.