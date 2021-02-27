IGP says law applies equally to all involved with drugs no matter Tan Sri, Datuk Seri, or Datuk

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said Bukit Aman's narcotics department is in the process of taking action against drug lords. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JELI, Feb 27 — The police have identified several key masterminds of drug trafficking syndicates in the country who are hiding behind their titles of ‘Tan Sri’, ‘Datuk Seri’ and ‘Datuk’, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the Narcotics Department in Bukit Aman is in the process of taking action against the drug lords, who are found living in luxury by using their legitimate businesses as cover-up for their illegal activities, thus making it difficult for the police to obtain information that could link them to drug trafficking activities.

“But I will make sure that these people will be put behind bars. Although I know they are (with the titles) Datuk, Datuk Seri or Tan Sri, we will expose their irresponsible acts and bring them to justice, or at least place them under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959,” he said.

He told reporters this after visiting the construction site of the Jeli District Police Headquarters near here. Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Shafien Mamat.

Abdul Hamid said they should be exposed and punished for having destroyed the lives of thousands of people who became drug addicts.

“The lives of thousands of people are destroyed because of their act in wanting to make profits illegally. Many have also been imprisoned and how many of the policemen and PDRM personnel have been penalised for accepting bribes to protect and cover up the activities of these drug lords.

“Don’t think they can hide behind their titles to carry out business activities that are purportedly legitimate, but used them to carry out criminal activities such as drug trafficking,” he added.

He gave the assurance that the police at all levels would conduct thorough investigations in cases involving drug trafficking syndicates so that their whole network could be destroyed.

On the involvement of PDRM personnel in drug abuse, Abdul Hamid Bador said they would not be protected and would be punished.

“I’m reminding PDRM personnel that there is no apology for those involved because it is a very irresponsible act.

“I have instructed for further investigations to be conducted so that they will not escape the law and will be punished,” he said on the arrest of six policemen, including an officer, out of 14 individuals, at a wild drug party in Ipoh recently. — Bernama