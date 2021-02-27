Bus ferrying Perak Covid-19 patients crashes into UPM toll plaza

The bus was said to be ferrying patients to the MAEPS quarantine facility. — Social Media screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — An express bus carrying 12 Covid-19 patients who were on their way to the MAEPS 2.0 Covid-19 quarantine and low-risk treatment centre in Serdang near here was involved in an accident at the UPM toll plaza in Serdang this afternoon.

In the 3 pm incident, the driver of bus travelling from Perak was believed to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the toll plaza, causing six passengers to sustain minor injuries.

The bus was believed to be ferrying patients linked to the Changkat Jong Cluster in Perak, and the six injured victims were taken immediately to MAEPS, Serdang for further treatment. The condition of the bus driver has yet to be ascertained.

The incident was highlighted on social media today when a video showing the bus losing control and ramming into the toll plaza, and several photos of the damaged vehicle after the crash, went viral.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at confirmed the incident when contacted, adding that the investigation was still ongoing. — Bernama