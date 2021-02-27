Alleging dissatisfaction with state Amanah leadership, three Johor reps switch to PKR

Khairuddin A. Rahim confirmed his switch to a different party, though still within the Pakatan Harapan coalition . — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Three Johor assemblymen have left Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) for PKR over alleged dissatisfaction with their former party’s state leadership.

One of them, Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim told Malay Mail that he has been with PKR since last September.

He said two other Johor assemblymen have also made the switch and named them as Muhamad Said Jonit (Mahkota) and Faizul Amri Adnan (Serom).

“True, sir,” Khairuddin said when contacted today for confirmation.

He claimed their change of parties was kept low-key to prevent any misunderstandings and ensure both parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition would still have good cooperation.

“The most important thing is I am still with PH,” Khairuddin said.

“We are friendly parties. We have to support each other for the success of PH in the next general election,” he added.

An Amanah party senior separately confirmed the departure of Khairuddin, Muhamad Said, and Faizul due to their dissatisfaction.

The source who asked not to be named also said that PKR did not “bait nor entice” the three men.

“This has been happening from last year, all these dissatisfactions. The national leadership was well aware and has held meetings with those who are dissatisfied.

“Among the matters which were discussed, it was all more towards the dissatisfaction with the leadership of the Johor state Amanah chairman, Aminolhuda Hassan.

“The three who jumped were not enticed by PKR to do so. PKR did not bait them, but this was done by the trio to show their dissatisfaction with the state leadership. The signs were already there with Faizal, as he had previously announced on his Facebook that he wants to resign from his post in the state party leadership,” the Amanah insider told Malay Mail.

The latest crossovers brings to five the number of lawmakers who have gone from Amanah to PKR since last year. Prior to today’s disclosure, Amanah lost its Meru assemblyman Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar and Sabah assemblyman Ahmad Mustain Othman to its PH partner.

In its report of the political switches today, Malaysiakini cited Khairuddin saying he crossed to PKR in hopes that he will get the chance to run for a parliamentary seat in the next general election.

“I want to contest for Parliament. Parliament seats for Amanah in Johor are limited.

“I hope to be given the opportunity. This is a struggle for the people. I fight for the people,” Khairuddin told Malaysiakini.

Now that the government has started its national Covid-19 immunisation programme, anticipation has been high that GE15 may be called this year.

That perception was cemented after Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told Singapore-based news outlet Channel News Asia that elections may be held as early as September, estimating the time it will take to vaccinate half of Malaysia’s 32 million people.

However, national news agency Bernama reported Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin saying today that elections won’t be held until Malaysia recovers from the pandemic, though he did not mention a specific time frame.

Malaysia last held its general election in May 2018 and is not due for another until September 2023.