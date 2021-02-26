Terengganu MB receives first Covid-19 vaccine shot in the state

Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot in Terengganu at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital February 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 26 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot in Terengganu at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) when the state-level Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched here today.

He was administered the vaccine at 4.05 pm. Also vaccinated today were State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias Razak and Terengganu Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

When met by reporters after 15 minutes of observation, Ahmad Samsuri said the jab was just a normal process and people in the state need not worry or be afraid to participate in the immunisation programme.

“The public should be happy that the vaccines are here and look forward for their turn,” he said adding that he would be getting the second dose of the vaccine on March 19.

When asked if the date has been set for all state assemblymen to have their vaccine shots, he said they would be notified through the MySejahtera application.

Terengganu received 16,330 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine yesterday which have been placed at three vaccine storage facilities in Kuala Terengganu, Setiu and Kemaman.

According to Dr Nor Azmi over 15,000 frontline workers in the state have been identified to receive the vaccine under the first phase of the programme which would run until April or May. — Bernama