SPM afternoon session papers to start 2.15pm effective March 1

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Meru students who are taking the SPM examination return to school amid the movement control order January 20, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Effective March 1, the 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination afternoon session papers will begin at 2.15pm instead of 2pm.

With the amendment, which takes effect until the end of the examination on March 25, the duration of all afternoon papers will also be extended for 15 minutes.

The Malaysian Examination Board (LPM) in a statement said the amendment aimed to provide space and comfort for candidates to rest, eat and perform prayers while waiting for their afternoon session papers.

“In this regard, LPM seeks the cooperation of all parties involved with SPM 2020 including candidates, parents, examination staff, schools, district education office (PPD) and state education department (JPN) to take note,” it said.

The amendment was made in the interest and welfare of the candidates to ensure the smooth operations of the examination in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set. — Bernama