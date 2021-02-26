Police reclassify case in Kanowit as murder after victim’s hunting buddy admits to accidental shooting

Police have reclassified the death of a man, who allegedly shot himself during a hunting trip in Latong in Kanowit last week, as murder after a member of his hunting party admitted to accidentally shooting him. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, Feb 26 — Police have reclassified the death of a man, who allegedly shot himself during a hunting trip in Latong in Kanowit last week, as murder after a member of his hunting party admitted to accidentally shooting him.

Kanowit police chief DSP Tega Bilong said in a statement today that the reclassification was made after the suspect said he accidentally shot the deceased, Patrick Nyanau, 30, during the hunting trip on February 20.

“Following the advice of the pathologist after the post-mortem, the police conducted further investigation on the suspect who later admitted that he accidentally shot the victim during the hunting trip,” he said.

Tega said the pathologist’s examination found that the victim’s wound was sustained by a gunshot fired from a distance.

“We were informed by the pathologist that the effects of the injuries suffered by the victim may have been shot from a distance of 10 meters,’ he said.

Tega said on the day of the incident, Patrick, together with three friends, including the suspect, went hunting in the forest area at about 8pm and the suspect opened fire with a shotgun after seeing an animal in front of him.

He said the group immediately rushed towards the victim and seeing him covered in blood, sent him to the Kanowit hospital.

‘However, the victim passed away due to severe chest injuries,” he said.

After the pathologist’s report was released, Tega said three suspects, aged 31, 21 and 19, were arrested to assist in the investigation into the case.

He said police also confiscated the shotgun, an empty shell casing and a firearm license from the suspect.

“The case is being investigated under Section 304(A) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.” — Borneo Post