Pejuang: PM has no further excuse to not reconvene Parliament following King’s decree

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has no further excuse not to reconvene Parliament, says Pejuang party. — Bernama file pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — There is no further excuse for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to not reconvene Parliament following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree that Parliamentary sittings can be held during the ongoing state of Emergency, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) said today.

In a statement undersigned by Pejuang’s four MPs and one Dewan Negara senator, the party said it was hopeful that the next Parliament session could be held in its entirety and not shortened to a single day which is what happened on May 18 last year.

“Moreover, we are of the opinion that His Majesty need not obtain the advice of the prime minister to call for a Parliament sitting as the authority is vested in His Majesty himself during a state of Emergency.

“The legitimacy of the prime minister is also being disputed and therefore unqualified to advise His Majesty,” they said in a statement here.

The First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament is scheduled for March 8 to April 8, spanning a total of 20 days.

The statement was undersigned by Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Sri Gading MP Datuk Seri Shahruddin Md Salleh, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah and Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

They also expressed their gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for decreeing that Parliament can reconvene during the ongoing state of Emergency as His Majesty’s decree clearly celebrates democracy based on the principles of the Federal Constitution’s supremacy.

Justifying the need to hold a full Parliament sitting, they said it was crucial as not only the prime minister’s legitimacy was being questioned but factors such as economic concerns, ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and a disorderly administration has caused hardship and anxiety among the people.

“The sitting is much needed at times like this to allow for the debate of Covid-19 related issues and vaccination, children’s education and measures to avoid a general election during the pandemic,” they added.

Yesterday, the Agong granted an audience to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azhar Azizan Harun and Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim, after which a statement was issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

The Agong is expected to announce a suitable date for the reconvening of Parliament, after taking advice from Muhyiddin.