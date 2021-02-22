Sabah official says didn’t get reports of Umno breaching Covid-19 SOPs at anniversary dinner

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun said he had not heard of any report of MCO SOPs violation during the Sabah Umno dinner. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 22 — There has yet to be any reports of violation of SOPs at the recent 30th anniversary celebration dinner for Sabah Umno that was attended by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor here last Saturday.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun said he has not seen photos from the event that was being circulated through social media, but is confident the event was held only after the organisers received approval.

“I haven’t seen the photos from the event, so it is unfair for me to comment on whether they had flouted the SOPs or not. But I’m sure they had applied to the relevant people,” he said.

“We haven’t heard of any reports made against them so far,” he added.

Earlier, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali also said that the police had not received any report from the public that there were reports that violated the SOP at the dinner.

“So far, no police reports were lodged. I was also told that they had followed SOPs,” he said in a short message on WhatsApp.

In photos posted on social media and on a local news portal, the dinner, allegedly held at the Umno building here saw hundreds of attendees crowded around dinner tables.

Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin had also posted several photos on his social media, but only showing the prayers and ceremonies onstage.

According to the latest SOPs on the State National Security Council, under the current Conditional Movement Control Order, no group or social gatherings including weddings and anniversaries are allowed.