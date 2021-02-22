Now, MCMC says all telcos must lease 5G spectrum from government-owned SPV

Fadhlullah said giving a government-owned SPV the wholesale licence would help level the playing field and allow telecommunication firms provide cheaper 5G services. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The government said today the distribution of 5G spectrum will not be done through auction but leased via a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The SPV, to be unveiled soon, will be the sole proprietor of the next-generation technology licensed to provide the spectrum bands wholesale, Multimedia and Communications Commission (MCMC) chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said in a media briefing today.

5G is a fifth generation mobile network that provides super fast connectivity needed to enable technologies like artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT), by allowing connection with machines or devices.

The MCMC previously said it would distribute the 5G spectrum through bidding.

What exactly caused the policy change was unclear but Fadhlullah said giving a government-owned SPV the wholesale licence would help level the playing field and allow telecommunication firms provide cheaper 5G services.

