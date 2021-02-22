DAP’s Aziz Bari says under police investigation for remarks on Emergency

Perak Opposition Leader Abdul Aziz Bari told Malay Mail that a police report has been lodged against him over his comments about the Proclamation of Emergency. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, February 22 — Perak Opposition Leader Abdul Aziz Bari said he will be questioned by the police today over his comments about the Proclamation of Emergency.

Aziz Bari, who is the state DAP deputy president, confirmed the matter to Malay Mail.

“A police report has been lodged against me. It’s about the declaration made by Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I think (it was) during the Facebook live I made early this month and also last month about Emergency,” he said.

“In fact, I was responding to queries during the Facebook live,” he added.

Aziz Bari said that he was informed about the matter through his service centre.

“They’re (the police) coming down from Bukit Aman.

“I’m still waiting, but will give my full cooperation,” he said.

“This is not the first time a report has been lodged against me. Years ago the police told me I received the most reports. I’m OK, it’s part of my job,” he added.

On January 11, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah declared a state of Emergency to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin previously warned that stern action will be taken against anyone who attempts to “disrupt” the government’s Covid-19 fight and economy.