Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Sabah on Thursday, says CM

A convoy of DHL Express vehicles carry the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine with police escort from Cargo Village in KLIA, February 21, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 22 — The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Sabah on Thursday (February 25), Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said.

Hajiji said he would be present at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) for the arrival.

He said the vaccine’s arrival in Malaysia was key in the effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is hoped that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will be implemented successfully,” he said in a statement today.

Malaysia yesterday received 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. — Bernama