Umno denies reports claiming refusal to work with Bersatu, Perikatan for GE15

The Umno logo is seen in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Umno has denied reports that the party will not work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and the coalition of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th General Election (GE15), which went viral on social media.

Its Strategic Communications Department said that any statement on Umno Supreme Council Working Committee (MKT)’s decision was invalid, unless it came from an official statement issued by the party or its leadership.

“Umno headquarters takes seriously the reports related to the decision of the MKT meeting yesterday.

“Any report, speculation and other media statements should not be referred to as the party’s official stance or statement,” it said in a statement today.

Recently, several media reported that Umno leaders decided not to cooperate with Bersatu and PN in GE15.

Media reports were quoting a party source who was said to have attended the Umno leadership meeting in Janda Baik, Pahang on Friday. — Bernama