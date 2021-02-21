Saravanan: 2020 saw more employees file work recovery cases as layoffs increased

HR Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said JPPM also took the initiative to receive complaints online to help employees during the MCO period.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Department of Industrial Relations (JPPM) has received more work recovery representation cases last year, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M.Saravanan.

In a statement today, he said this was because many companies had to lay off their employees due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order since March last year.

The department received 9,142 cases last year compared to 7,179 cases in 2019. Of the total cases reported, JPPM has successfully resolved 6,275 cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,684 cases was resolved through peaceful negotiations. Of the total, 2,150 cases were solved via ex-gratia payment involving RM50,874,675.24 and 196 individuals were successfully restored to their original positions.

Saravanan said for 2018 and 2019, ex-gratia payment amounted to RM22,372, 549.14 and RM47,279,565.39 respectively.

He said JPPM also took the initiative to receive complaints online to help employees during the MCO period.

He added peaceful negotiation meetings were held virtually with the consent of both employer and employees.

“Employer, employees and unions are encouraged to settle the case through peaceful negotiation as it can save time and cost, as well as maintaining harmonious and conducive industrial relations,” he added. — Bernama