Report: Umno supreme council member who attended party meeting in Pahang tests positive for Covid-19

Umno has so far refused to divulge the name of the afflicted politician.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — An Umno supreme council member who attended a party meeting in Janda Baik, Pahang last Friday has tested positive for Covid-19, according to Astro Awani.

The Malay news outlet reported the politician is believed to be a senior branch leader in Selangor.

It added that several high-ranking party leaders have also undergone screening, including Cabinet members.

“True, Datuk Seri attended the meeting. He immediately went for a swab test the next day,” an unnamed aide to a minister was quoted saying.

However, the aide refused to reveal the identity of the individual who allegedly tested positive.

Among those who attended the Umno supreme council meeting held at the Institut Latihan Memperkasakan Ilmu on February 19 were party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to be at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow for the continuation of his corruption trial.