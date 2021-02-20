Why reopen schools now that DidikTV is on, parents just bought devices? Tok Mat asks Education Ministry

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the ministry needs to stop indulging in such behaviour, as it is burdensome on students and their parents. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has criticised the decision by the Education Ministry to reopen schools by next month, calling it a flip-flop decision.

The former Negri Sembilan mentri besar known as Tok Mat said the ministry needs to stop indulging in such behaviour, as it is burdensome on students and their parents.

“Many parents have gone through much difficulties in buying digital instruments for online learning.

“All of this is a major burden to those with lower income and large families,” he said in a statement.

Noting that the government has also just launched the special terrestrial education TV channel DidikTV to enable home-based teaching and learning, he added the reopening of schools sends a confusing signal as to the real direction of the ministry’s digital education mode.

“The ministry would be wise to strengthen digital learning as the country fully recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Taking into account all possibilities and our capability to handle the spectre of the pandemic before making a decision to reopen schools is crucial,” he said.

He said the education of Malaysian children is an important matter that should not be complicated by such flip-flop decisions.

During a press conference yesterday, Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said Malaysian pupils and students will be allowed to return to schools in phases, beginning on March 1.

The first week will see pre-schoolers along with Standard One and Two students return, followed by the rest of primary school students the following week beginning on March 8.

Secondary school students will resume physical classes starting on April 4 or April 5, depending on the respective states. Those residing in Kedah, Kelantan, Johor and Terengganu will begin on April 4, while the other states will begin on April 5.