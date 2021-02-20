TNB to ensure stable electricity supply at Covid-19 vaccine storage, vaccination centres

TNB said it will ensure that major and alternative electricity supply systems operate properly at all storage centres and vaccination centres. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has made preliminary preparations to ensure electricity supply at vaccine storage centres and vaccination centres nationwide remains stable throughout the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Its chief distribution network officer Datuk Baharin Din said discussions with the Health Ministry (MOH) have been and are being continued to detail the needs of the MOH, especially involving efforts to avoid supply disruptions at vaccine storage locations.

“TNB will ensure that major and alternative electricity supply systems operate properly at all storage centres and vaccination centres.

“TNB is also drafting a rapid recovery contingency plan at several substations identified through the installation of a remote control automation supply system including Normal Off Point, Automated Transfer Scheme and Remote Terminal Unit,” he said in a statement, today.

Condition-based maintenance works on substations and electricity suppliers to vaccine storage centres have been carried out to prevent system failures.

TNB also has carried out engagement sessions with hospitals and health clinics to ensure that their power sets are functional and ready to be operated if needed.

Its technical team will be on standby, and mobile power sets will be placed at strategic locations to ensure swift action can be taken in the event of any supply disruption at vaccine storage centres.

Malaysia will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting tomorrow (February 21), which will be followed by the implementation of the first phase of the immunisation programme on February 26.

A stable electricity supply is needed as the vaccine needs to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius.

Baharin said that the utility company will also provided two special communication channels (special lines) to vaccine storage centres to enable fast communication with TNB in the event of a disruption.

Meanwhile, Baharin requested the cooperation of contractors who carried out digging works near TNB underground cables to contact the utility company before commencing any work to avoid damage to the cables thus causing supply disruptions, especially at vaccine storage centres.

The public can report supply disruptions or any irregularities in the TNB installations via the TNB CareLine at the five-digit toll-free number 15454. — Bernama