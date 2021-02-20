Soil movement still taking place at Pasir Mas landslide area in Kelantan

A photograph showing a large portion of Lorong Pohon Chelagi in Pasir Mas that collapsed into the river. — Picture via Facebook/Ahmad Fadhli bin Shaari

PASIR MAS, 20 Feb — There is still soil movement at the Sungai Kelantan bank near Dataran Air Muleh, Kampung Jalan Pohon Celagi here, which collapsed three days ago.

According to the Pasir Mas Disaster Management Secretariat, cracks have begun to appear at several houses in the area and groundwater flow could also be heard.

As such, the public is advised to exercise caution and avoid going to the area to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

Meanwhile, Pasir Mas district police chief, ACP Mohd Roy Suhaimi Sarif said, 12 police officers and personnel have been deployed to monitor the area round-the-clock.

He said the police officer and personnel manning the area would work in three shifts to prevent any party from freely entering the scene.

“Apart from the police, the area is also monitored by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department involving nine personnel, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (12) People’s Volunteer Corps or Rela (nine) and Pasir Mas District Council (12).

“Also involved were personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces, Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) and Public Works Department,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Mohd Roy Suhaimi said as of yesterday, five houses have been damaged due to the incident while five others are on the verge of collapsing.

“All the affected residents comprising 71 adults and 28 children have been placed at Dewan Majlis Daerah Pasir Mas,” he added. — Bernama