Report: Annuar’s aide Tun Faisal called by Umno’s disciplinary body for slamming president Zahid

Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said he was asked to explain his criticisms against party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Putrajaya Umno Deputy Chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has reportedly received a show cause letter and will be brought before the Umno Disciplinary Board Tribunal on February 25.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported Tun Faisal, who is also the press secretary to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, confirming that he was asked to explain his criticisms against party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I received a show cause letter this morning but was not surprised because I have heard rumours about it for the past two weeks,” he was quoted saying.

“In fact, some parties have arranged meetings with Umno members and leaders of certain divisions to invite them together to make a complaint against me to the Umno Disciplinary Board.

“I have read all the allegations made through the reply letter. God willing, I will attend the tribunal next Thursday,” he added.

Previously, Tun Faisal had issued a statement accusing Zahid of losing his credibility and betraying the party after attempts to bring Umno to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim failed several times.

Zahid’s action is said to have turned his back on the party’s policy of “No Anwar No DAP” but the issue of “letters” and new political alignment involved the cooperation of DAP and Anwar.

Asked whether he would leave the party if the Disciplinary Board Tribunal found him guilty and removed him from Umno, Tun Faisal stressed that it was too early for him to issue a statement on the matter.

This comes as Annuar himself is facing a falling out with top Umno leadership over his support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Perikatan Nasional.

Annuar was recently removed as Barisan Nasional secretary-general.