Flood situation in Sarawak improving, says SDMC

Residents of Kampung Tebakang Dayak near Serian try to move a four-wheel drive vehicle after the village was hit by floods, February 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 20 — The flood situation in Sarawak is improving as the number of evacuees dropped to 522 people from 858 this morning.

According to a statement from the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, as of 6pm, only five relief centres are still operating compared to 12 this morning.

Of that number, it said three relief centres were opened in Kuching and two in Samarahan.

All relief centres that were previously opened in the Lundu district were closed this afternoon, it added.

Just about a month after the first wave of floods, several places in the city here were hit by another round of water disaster yesterday following continuous rain.

Traffic came to a standstill after several major roads were submerged under rising water as early as dawn, cutting off major land links to neighbouring districts such as Kota Samarahan and Serian. — Bernama